Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

