TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.37

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Sunil Bhonsle purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/tortoise-pipeli-com-ttp-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-14-37.html.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.