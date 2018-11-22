Total Energy Services (TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.53 per share, with a total value of C$75,180.00. Insiders purchased a total of 105,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,493 over the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

