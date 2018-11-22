Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Total System Services alerts:

NYSE:TSS opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Total System Services has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Total System Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Total System Services by 699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Total System Services by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 307,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Total System Services by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,727,000 after buying an additional 288,101 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.