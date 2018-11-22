TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOWN. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

