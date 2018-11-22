Traders Buy HCA Healthcare (HCA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $69.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.36 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, HCA Healthcare had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. HCA Healthcare traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $134.81

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

