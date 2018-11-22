Traders Buy HCA Healthcare (HCA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $69.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.36 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, HCA Healthcare had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. HCA Healthcare traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $134.81

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,665.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $173,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/traders-buy-hca-healthcare-hca-on-weakness.html.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.