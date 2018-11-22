Traders Buy Mondelez International (MDLZ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $48.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.55 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mondelez International had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Mondelez International traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $43.48

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,903 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

