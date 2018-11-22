Traders Buy PepsiCo (PEP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $113.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.54 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PepsiCo had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded down ($0.72) for the day and closed at $115.28

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,611,000 after acquiring an additional 974,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 471,913 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,098,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy PepsiCo (PEP) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/traders-buy-pepsico-pep-on-weakness.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.