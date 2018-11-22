Traders Buy Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $149.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $95.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.75 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Philip Morris International had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($2.60) for the day and closed at $83.95

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

