Traders Buy Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $1,520.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,321.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $198.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $176.78Specifically, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $913.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Odey Holdings AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.