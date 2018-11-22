Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunoco Put Options (SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 401 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 421% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-sunoco-put-options-sun.html.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.