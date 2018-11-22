Traders Sell Fortinet (FTNT) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $22.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Fortinet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Fortinet traded up $1.50 for the day and closed at $68.54Specifically, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $105,651.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $136,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $7,458,480. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

