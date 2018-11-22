Traders Sell Honeywell International (HON) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $64.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $144.10Specifically, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Honeywell International by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,395,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 305,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

