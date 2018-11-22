Traders Sell Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $458.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $528.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $1.40 for the day and closed at $103.11

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

The firm has a market cap of $805.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $3,882,713.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 175,467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,803,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,753,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,785,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,497,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63,428,306 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 20,117,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 242,245,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,705,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,636,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,959,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786,483 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

