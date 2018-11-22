Traders Sell Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) on Strength (XOP)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $117.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $183.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.66 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $33.70

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) on Strength (XOP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/traders-sell-shares-of-spdr-sp-oil-gas-exploration-production-etf-xop-on-strength-xop.html.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.