TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,978,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $338.69 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.11, for a total value of $4,392,409.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $17,012,044 in the last 90 days. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-holdings-increased-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.