TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,749,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 436,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 169,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

