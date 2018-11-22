Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSE. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE:TSE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.50. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 133.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,498.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $295,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

