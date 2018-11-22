Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Triton International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 31.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

TRTN stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

In other Triton International news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

