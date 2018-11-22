Troilus Gold (TLG) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Troilus Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Troilus Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE TLG opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.