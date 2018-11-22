Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Sells $2,008,101.33 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 85,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $2,008,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,737,089.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $2,089,546.34.

On Monday, November 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $2,064,445.38.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $116,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $147,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $148,840.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of -379.71 and a beta of 1.08. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

