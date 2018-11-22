Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 712,143 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.0% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,210,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

