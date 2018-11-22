Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 757,236 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 554.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 314,519 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,012,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,914 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,743. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.11, a P/E/G ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

