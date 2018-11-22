Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 151.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,870,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

