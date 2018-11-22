Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 312.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,949 shares of company stock worth $2,575,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

