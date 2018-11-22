Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

