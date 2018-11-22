Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Lessened by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

