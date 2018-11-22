UBS Group Lowers Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 247wallst.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

