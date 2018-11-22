UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hiscox (HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,497.33 ($19.57).

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.65) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total value of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

