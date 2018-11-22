UBS Group (UBS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.37

News headlines about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected UBS Group’s ranking:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

