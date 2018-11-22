UDR (UDR) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Citigroup lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.3323 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,773 shares of company stock worth $3,062,629 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,550,000 after buying an additional 6,258,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,410,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,509,000 after buying an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,586,000 after buying an additional 528,079 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,750,000 after buying an additional 811,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,198,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,903,000 after buying an additional 840,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

