Ulatech 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (ULA)

Ulatech (CURRENCY:ULA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Ulatech has a total market capitalization of $2,423.00 and $0.00 worth of Ulatech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ulatech has traded flat against the dollar. One Ulatech coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ulatech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00132739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00197948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.04 or 0.09397404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ulatech Profile

Ulatech’s total supply is 54,213,187 coins and its circulating supply is 213,187 coins. Ulatech’s official Twitter account is @ulatech. Ulatech’s official website is ulatech.com.

Ulatech Coin Trading

Ulatech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulatech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulatech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulatech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulatech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.