United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $276,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $260,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-bought-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.