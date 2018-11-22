United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.80% of United Rentals worth $105,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of URI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $259,276.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

