United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,744.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/united-rentals-inc-uri-stake-lowered-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.