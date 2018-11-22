United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Plans GBX 13.76 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.76 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 779.60 ($10.19) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 648.60 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,078 ($14.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.60) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 782 ($10.22) to GBX 733 ($9.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 811 ($10.60) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 816.56 ($10.67).

In other news, insider Steven Fraser sold 6,942 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.89), for a total transaction of £47,205.60 ($61,682.48). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 44,954 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £322,769.72 ($421,755.81).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

