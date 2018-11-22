Universal Logistics (ULH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 955.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

