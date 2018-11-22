Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up about 4.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $81,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of UNM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

