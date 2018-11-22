Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,156 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,226,000 after acquiring an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $50,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

