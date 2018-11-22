US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,793 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 57.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NCR by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of NCR by 21.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

