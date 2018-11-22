US Concrete Inc (USCR) VP David Andrew Behring Purchases 500 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) VP David Andrew Behring purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $574.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in US Concrete by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in US Concrete by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

