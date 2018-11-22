US Concrete (USCR) Price Target Cut to $47.00

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

USCR stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 442,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,262. The company has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.40 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $356,100 and sold 390 shares worth $15,933. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

