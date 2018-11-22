USD//Coin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD//Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD//Coin token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD//Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00129234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00190333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.09155554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009250 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. The official message board for USD//Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD//Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD//Coin Token Trading

USD//Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD//Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD//Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD//Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.