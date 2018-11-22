Vale SA (VALE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vale by 1,518.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vale by 84.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vale by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

