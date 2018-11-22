Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 250,000 Shares

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 250,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VLRX opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. Valeritas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 193.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,768.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Valeritas by 28.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/valeritas-holdings-inc-vlrx-major-shareholder-armistice-capital-master-fund-acquires-250000-shares.html.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.