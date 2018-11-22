Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $30.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.84 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $26.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $117.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.84 billion to $122.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.23 billion to $152.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,664. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

