Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 48,085 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,085 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,520,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,645,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

