ValuEngine Downgrades Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $1.65 to $1.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.43.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,425. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 238,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

