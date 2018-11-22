ValuEngine Lowers CARBO Ceramics (CRR) to Sell

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRR. OTR Global downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE CRR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

